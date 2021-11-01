Fatal Lafayette crash claims life of 16-year-old

A teenager died in a crash early Monday, State Police say.

Jace Judice, 16, died in the 4 a.m. crash, which happened on La. 723 near Pitt Road in Lafayette Parish.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 F150, occupied by 3 juveniles, was traveling south on LA 723. The juvenile driver failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled off the roadway. Upon doing so, the F150 struck a ditch embankment.

Judice was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The juvenile driver and another juvenile passenger were properly restrained were not injured.

A chemical breath test sample was obtained from the driver which indicated no alcohol present and no signs of impairment were observed. The juvenile driver was cited for careless operation, driving with a learner’s permit, and no headlamps. This crash remains under investigation.