Fatal crashes expected to spike for the holidays

The Acadiana Planning Commission is warning of a potential spike in fatal crashes for the holidays.

KATC sat down with the Planning Commission and a family impacted by a fatal crash this year.

Eleven percent of fatalities in Acadiana were from drunk drivers alone. KATC took a look at it's impacts and what you can do to avoid being apart of the fatal crash spike this holiday season.

On the night of December 17, Dawn Simmons was riding in the vehicle with her three children Kamryn, Christopher, and Lindy Simmons, as well as the girlfriend of Christopher, when a drunk driver swerved into their lane killing all three of her children.

“When we get together, when I walk into my house, the silence is so loud, theres no more laughter. Every area of your life is affected by this," Simmons said.

According to the LSU center of Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, last year 18 percent of fatal crashes were from drunk driving in Acadiana.

Sister of the Simmons siblings who died in the crash, Katie Derouen, says losing her three siblings and having to identify two of their bodies the night of the crash was traumatizing.

“Having to walk into a funeral home and see three caskets lined up, three with children in it. Children that I love, that’s not fair that someone did that to us.”

Ashley Moran, a member of the Acadiana planning commission, says over the past two weeks they've seen a spike in fatal crashes.

“We just saw very high levels of speeding, people not obeying speed limits. We saw levels of people drinking and driving. Driving impaired and just making bad decisions on the roadway," Moran said.

Three siblings with their entire lives ahead of them, Christophers' love for basketball, Lindy’s love for photography and art, and Kamryn's dream to get her driver's license will never be pursued.

Derouen says she’ll always fight until roadways are safer.

“Nobody’s scared of 350 dollar fine but they might be scarred of mandatory jail time. Because it’s not fair that we did nothing wrong. Completely innocent family coming from a basketball game. And had our lives absolutely destroyed.”

According to Moran, law enforcement will increase stationary enforcement for the holidays.

