Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road

The fatal crash that occurred October 9 on Kaliste Saloom Road is a result of two vehicles making impact at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom and Lake Farm Road says the Lafayette Police Department.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the 2400 block of Kaliste Saloom Rd while the second vehicle involved was westbound on the 2300 block of Kaliste Saloom Rd. The second vehicle began turning left onto Lake Farm Rd when both vehicles collided inside of the intersection.

Benoit states the driver of the motorcycle has died due to his injuries and has been identified as 25-year-old Xavier Broussard of Lafayette.

Neither intoxication nor impairment are believed to be a factor in this crash, and the investigation is ongoing.