Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle accident that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 westbound around Mile Marker 106, troopers say. As of 4:30 p.m., westbound traffic is being diverted at the Breaux Bridge exit, troopers say.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and the driver has died, troopers say. As the accident is under investigation no other information was available.

We'll update this story as soon as we can.