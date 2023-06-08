Fan and water drive to help keep aging population comfortable during summer

LAFAYETTE, La. — Amedisys Home Health, One Acadiana and the Lafayette Council on Aging have partnered to host a fan and water drive.

The drive takes place Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 8 to 11am at the One Acadiana office located at 804 East St. Mary Blvd.

The agencies are collecting box fans and cases of water. The fans can be new or used and must be in good working condition, One Acadiana officials say.

With the increase in temperatures across South Louisiana, the goal of the fan and water drive is to help keep the aging population comfortable during the hot summer months by providing cooling aides and hydration.

All donated items will be distributed by the Lafayette Council on Aging to current members in need, accomplishing their objective “to enhance the well-being of the elderly by providing and expanding an innovative range of services delivered with respect, care, and compassion, upholding the dignity and independence of the individual.”

“Great thanks to Amedisys and One Acadiana for their dedication to and support of this cause, to bring comfort and wellness to the seniors living in Lafayette, and their elevation of Lafayette Council on Aging’s Mission in the public view, “ said LCOA Executive Director LaKisha Varner.

Items can also be dropped off at the following locations if you are unable to attend the in-person event:

