Family raises funds for man whose house caught fire Friday morning

LAFAYETTE — In the early morning hours on Friday, a man woke up to his house ablaze when his mattress, against a gas furnace, caught on fire.

While trying to remove the mattress, family says the man's hands and feet was impacted by second degree burns.

Ryan Thibodeaux is said to have gone and rescue the neighbors to get everyone out of the duplex safely, but his house, truck, and cat, Nezie, did not survive.

His aunt tells KATC that the family has set up a gofundme to help him through his recovery at Ochsner LGMC.

In an update on Friday, they say Ryan is in fairly good spirits, all things considered, and is immensely grateful for the love sent his way.

They say that his needs have been covered, donations will help him to rebuild his home, obtain a vehicle and cover his medical expenses. He does have consults lined up with the burn unit for further treatment.

To help Ryan through his recovery, access the gofundme link here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ryanthibodeaux-rebuild?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.

KATC's article on Friday's fire:

One person was injured following an early morning house fire in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Catherine Street at 2:25 Friday Morning. When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered a fully involved duplex and a vehicle on fire under a carport.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, a mattress against a gas furnace ignited. An occupant in the house attempted to remove the burning mattress when other combustibles caught fire.

He alerted his neighbors to get everyone out of the home.

The occupant of the unit received burn injuries and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The unit where the fire originated sustained heavy fire damage. The other unit, occupied by a family of 3, sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

