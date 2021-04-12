Family, police still searching for missing Lafayette woman

LAFAYETTE, La. - A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Kristy Mair Domingue, 29, was reported missing on February 12. She was last seen in December 2020 in the Truman area. Her family is hoping someone may have information about what happened to her.

A detective has been assigned to the case.

If you have any information on Kristy Domingue, call the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

