Family of 5 displaced after vehicle fire damages their home

A family of five has been displaced but no injuries were reported following a vehicle fire on Tyler Drive Friday morning.

LFD responded to a vehicle on fire under a carport shortly before 11 a.m. and arrived to find a car completely engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly spreading to the residence, but it was extinguished within 10 minutes.

The owners told firefighters their dog was inside; crews searched the home and found the dog in one of the bedrooms in good health.

The home's carport sustained heavy fire damage and the heat from the flames and smoke damaged the inside of the residence, a spokesperson said. LFD says no one was injured, but the family has been displaced due to the extent of the damages.

One of the occupants reported the fire, saying she was starting the vehicle when the engine compartment ignited in flames. The driver immediately exited the vehicle and called 911.

Officials say the car was being worked on and when the driver turned the ignition, the fuel ignited in the engine compartment. The fire was ruled an accident.

