Family fun, vaccine event planned by Health Unit

The Lafayette Parish Health Unit will be hosting a Family Fun Day and vaccine event on Monday, December 19.

The event will last from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and will include an appearance by Santa Claus, Christmas crafts and goodies for kids, as well as flu vaccinations, COVID-19 boosters and blood pressure checks.

There will be info about fire prevention and car seat safety checks from noon until 3 p.m.

There also will be a "Baby Shower" diaper distribution by Our Lady of Lourdes Community Outreach.

