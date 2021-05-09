Family enjoys Mother's Day at the park

Today was Mother's Day, a holiday that plenty of folks celebrated with their families.

We caught up with one family who were enjoying the mild weather at Heymann Park.

Eva Alfred, mother of three and grandmother of eight, told us about how her family approaches Mother's Day.

"Today we're celebrating Mother's Day, but mostly family, because every day is mother's day. We try to get together as much as we can, every weekend, always together," she says. "My mother is deceased, but it you know it takes a village to raise a child. My siblings, they helped in rearing each other's kids, and that makes it all the more better."

Alfred said they're enjoying the day.

"It's the world. There's nothing like being a mom. Being a mom doesn't stop because the kids are grown and away. No. That's a lifetime job, and the grandkids that are here, then you have them to mother, too," she said. "My eight grandkids, I'm so into their lives, they call me mom. Even when the kids are grown and gone, they're still your babies."

Alfred said she comes from a family of nurturers.

"One thing we can go back and say our parents taught us. They taught us how to mother and nurture. Even the men in our family are nurturers, it's a great thing," she said.

She also has a message for other moms:

"Continue to love your babies. With everything going on in the world, it's rough, because you never know when your kid's going to leave and not come home. Love on them all day, every day," she said. "I pray for unity in the world. If we all could love everybody as we love our families. You get what you put out. Love one another. Stop all the hatred, the killings. Just love."