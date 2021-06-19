Family displaced after Lafayette house fire; no one injured

A Lafayette family is now displaced following a house fire Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Hopkins Street at 7:40 p.m. and found the outside of the home engulfed in flames, LFD spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

The fire was quickly spreading to the interior of the wood-frame home, but firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes. The home sustained substantial fire damage and as a result the family was displaced.

The occupants were not home when the fire occurred, and no injuries were reported. One of the family members said they left the home 30 minutes before being called about the house on fire.

Trahan said the fire started outside the home from a barbecue pit being used to burn papers. Children were burning papers in the pit too close to the home, according to Trahan. He said the fire wasn't extinguished prior to the occupants leaving, apparently igniting the wood exterior of the home.

The fire was ruled accidental.

