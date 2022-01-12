Family asking for help locating Randall Scott Talbot

A family is asking for help from the public in locating Randall Scott Talbot.

He goes by Scott and was last seen by a family member in August 2021.

The family says Talbot is homeless and has been known to hang out near Doucet Rd. and Johnston St., and the Bertrand Drive area in Lafayette.

He is 65-years-old, between 5'7" and 5’8" in height, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and a beard.

He has been issued into the NCIC database as a welfare concern, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.

If anyone has seen him, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.

