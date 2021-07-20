Family asking for help in locating missing man

LAFAYETTE, La. – A family is asking for help with finding a missing loved one.
Nick Richard suffers from a psychiatric disorder and has been missing for a few days.
The family believes he may be walking around Lafayette.
He’s about 5’6" and 130 pounds.
If you see him, call 337-446-9061 or Lafayette Police Department.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers