Family asking for help in locating missing man

LAFAYETTE, La. – A family is asking for help with finding a missing loved one.

Nick Richard suffers from a psychiatric disorder and has been missing for a few days.

The family believes he may be walking around Lafayette.

He’s about 5’6" and 130 pounds.

If you see him, call 337-446-9061 or Lafayette Police Department.

