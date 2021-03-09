Menu

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found safe in Lafayette

Leslie Blanchard
Geraldine Marino
Posted at 11:06 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 07:00:18-05

UPDATE: 85-year-old Geraldine Marino has been found safe and unharmed at friend's house as of 3 a.m.

Family began searching for Marino who was last seen on Monday afternoon, March 8, in Lafayette. A silver alert was issued by police

Police say that Marino went missing from her home on Clara Von Drive and Gayle Drive in the Greenbriar neighborhood at around 2:00 or 3:00 pm. The area is near Red Lerille's Health and Racquet Club. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.

She was found safe early on Tuesday, March 9, in Lafayette.

