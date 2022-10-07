Family and Friends mourn the loss of murder-suicide victim

Family and friends gathered to remember one of the three people killed in Tuesday's shooting spree in Lafayette.

Police say Kawanna Felix was killed by her estranged husband.

It took place on Clara street, and that's where the 43-year-old woman's family gathered for a vigil tonight.

The family is still trying to cope with the loss of their loved ones' sister and friend after she was killed in a shooting spree on Tuesday. Tonight, the family remembers Kawanna Felix in front of her mother’s home where she was killed.

The family gathered in prayer and song with a wish to bring back their loved one they say gave to everyone.

“If you were hungry, she would feed you. If you were clothes she would clothe you.. she was love and that word goes a long way. Because God is who he says he is, which is love,” Dennis said.

Felix’s cousin Allison Dennis says their loss should bring awareness to those in troubled relationships.

"She loved her husband and so forth and so on and I don't know why that had to transpire but at the end of the day you have to be mindful of who you attach yourself to.”

As a mother of five daughters—Felix's 25-year-old, along with her family, is now forced to pick up the reigns of taking care of her children.

“She has one that’s at Tulane and she has two younger kids and they’re going to need.”

"Community all I'm asking, is for you to help this family I mean if you love like you say you love. We’re in need.. because like I said that woman did everything for everybody"

If you would like to donate to the family of Kawanna Felix click here.

