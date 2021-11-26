Families celebrate Thanksgiving in Acadiana

Across the country, some families came together for Thanksgiving, some for the first time since the pandemic began.

It's a holiday that not only calls for great food, but to reflect on all we’re thankful for.

As many are spending time with family this Thanksgiving some share certain traditions, like the Boudreaux family who have carried on their grandmother's pecan recipe .

“We do all kinds of things together. We’re always together, and I’m just so thankful for my mom, dad, and all of our ancestors. We’ve always had a really close family. We’re just so thankful for that. That’s what Thanksgiving is all about,” The Boudreaux family said.

One woman from New Zealand says Louisiana's food is one of a kind and that more people should celebrate the holiday.

“Even though they don’t have Thanksgiving in New Zealand, it would be a good idea to start it up.”

The Alfred family says it’s a blessing to finally be able to spend time with family after not being able to because of the pandemic.

“Nothing better than having family at a trying time so overall we’re just super blessed to be able to gather during this time and keep our tradition rolling; we so Thanksgiving BINGO, share gifts to start the season off, but other than that we’re just super blessed to be here.”

While some were able to spend time with their families, others weren’t as fortunate to do so.

Joshua Green says the homeless community is often misunderstood during these times.

“Come talk to one of us just for the day and find out what it’s like to be us or find out our stories and I guarantee you, without a shout of a doubt, we will change your life,” Green said.

But Green says he still remains grateful.

I’m most thankful that I’m living and that God has my back and my homeless family, and certain members of my family that are out there that are still praying for me,” Green said.

