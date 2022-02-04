Families ask judge to review LPSS discipline cases

Several parents have followed through and filed suit over discipline to their children.

As we reported last month, more than 20 L.J. Alleman students faced expulsion for participating in a Tik Tok video trend.

Parents, at that time, were questioning the severity of the discipline and had consulted with a local attorney.

Records at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse show that at least four families have filed petitions with the court, asking that a judge review the case and award them costs, attorney fees and damages.

At issue is a Tik Tok trend that happened back in December. According to our partners at The Advocate, the videos show the children waving and making gestures at the camera, either making finger guns, waving an open hand or using their cellphones to mime a gun as part of the video trend. Similar videos set to the songs can be found on TikTok, including ones that feature college and professional athletes.

To read The Advocate's story about all this, click here.