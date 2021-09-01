Fall sports registration begins

Fall sports in Lafayette will kick off soon.

Kids interested in playing flag or tackle football, baseball, softball, or volleyball should register as soon as possible. Register through your neighborhood association listed below.

BROWN PARK ATHLETICS (BPA)

Martin Luther King Recreation Center

Contact: Darrel Duffy, 337-214-0193

CAJUN SPORTS ASSOCIATION (CSA)

Register https://www.csalaf.com/ [csalaf.com]

Contact for Gridiron Football is Justin Gibbs, 337-412-4947

CARENCRO AREA YOUTH SPORTS INC. (CAYSI)

Register at https://caysi.sportssignup.com/site/ [caysi.sportssignup.com]

Facebook: Carencro Area Youth Sports Inc-CAYSI https://www.facebook.com/caysisports [facebook.com]

Contact: Bertha Hebert, 337-896-5982

SCOTT AREA TEAM SPORTS (SATS)

Register at www.scottpark.org [scottpark.org]

Facebook: SATS-Scott Area Team Sports https://www.facebook.com/scottareateamsports [facebook.com]

Contact Tony Napolitano, 337-298-2140

SOUTHWEST LAFAYETTE YOUTH SPORTS INC. (SLYSI)

Register at: www.slysisports.com/slysi [slysisports.com]

Facebook: SLYSI Sports www.slysisports.com/slysi [slysisports.com]

Contact: Keith Matthews, 917-921-4879

SOUTHWEST ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Register at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/swaathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

Facebook: Southwest Athletics https://www.facebook.com/Southwest-Athletics-101774771240064 [facebook.com]

Contact: Bridget Thibodeaux, 337-298-9399

TEENER FLAG FOOTBALL

Teener Flag Football will begin soon. Those interested in playing should attend an organizational meeting on Wednesday, September 8 at the Girard Park Recreation Center at 6:00 p.m. Registration packets will be available and rule changes will be addressed. Teener Flag Football is open to students who attend high school in Lafayette Parish. There will be two leagues — one for boys and one for girls. Players must not be 19 years old by June 1, 2021, to participate. For more information, contact Bill Verret at wverret@lafayettela.gov or call 291-8368.