Fall exhibitions now on display at Hilliard Museum

New fall exhibits are now on display at the Hilliard Art Museum on the UL Lafayette campus.

This year's exhibits are Twenty Years of Marais Press: Imprinting a Campus and a Collection; Sanctuary: New Works by Linda Alterwitz; Universe of the Mind: Master Shen-Long; and Khara Woods: Axis. Each showcase the mediums of printmaking, photography, Chinese poetry, painting, calligraphy, seal carving, and wood grain.

Twenty Years of Marais Press has been led by Professor Brian Kelly since 1999.

"It's a wonderful overview of contemporary printmaking from 1990 to the present and it's a really significant part of the Hilliard Art Museum collection, which is our community's collection, so this represents a significant part of our works on paper in the collection," said Hilliard Director LouAnne Greenwald.

Exhibits are open through August 2022.

