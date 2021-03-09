Faith House King Cake 5K early bird registration opens March 10

LAFAYETTE, La – Early bird registration opens Wednesday, March 10th for the 11th annual King Cake 5K charity run for Faith House.

The race will be held May 8th at Sugar Mill Pond. Early bird registration ends April 9th. Runners can go to www.runsignup.com to register. Registration includes a King Cake 5K raglan shirt, swag bag and finishing medal. Participants are encouraged to dress in festive Mardi Gras gear.

If you are interested in being a sponsor or volunteering for the King Cake 5K, contact Nicole Cockerham at 337-232-8954 or email nicole@faithhouseacadiana.com. You can also find the registration link located on their Facebook page.

Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center whose mission is to provide safety, shelter, empowerment and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

The center has seven components: an emergency shelter, a non-residential program, a transitional housing program, a permanent housing program, a 24-hour crisis line, a public education program and the Family Justice Center of Acadiana. Faith House provides services in seven parishes throughout south and central Louisiana. To learn more about domestic violence and Faith House services visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse call Faith House at 1-888-411-1333. All calls are confidential and services are free of charge.

