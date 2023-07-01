Faith House air conditioners working again

A few days ago, we told you about air conditioning problems over at Faith House. As usual, Acadiana stepped up, and the domestic violence shelter has some cool air flowing today.

"Unbelievable!! We have reached the HALFWAY mark of our goal in JUST 2 DAYS! And it is because YOU ALL made it happen! We are overflowing with gratitude over here at Faith House," a Friday post on the agency's Facebook page states. "Can you feel the breeze? Because we have started to cool off over at Faith House. What a breath of fresh air! We are not just talking about the air flow here, what we are truly highlighting is the support, care, and generosity that our Keep Us Cool Campaign has attracted from the community. The repair of our AC unit has taken place and we have so many to thank for helping make that happen. We do have a bit to go in order to cover the funds spent on the repairs. Please like and share our posts to help get the word out."

On Thursday, we told you about problems with the air conditioning at the crisis center, which works to provide safety, shelter, empowerment, and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and their children.

The air conditioning was out in the resident common areas and the staff offices at shelter.

"While our staff has never had any problems rolling up their sleeves and getting their hands dirty, the air is beginning to get a little thick in here. Although a summer bummer, that has not and will not stop us from continuing to work through it. Since working through the pandemic, nothing can get in the way of us serving

our survivors. Like the temperature, we’ve kept our spirits at record highs to push through and adapt to working in this sauna like climate. We’ve grown a new appreciation for portable air conditioners and sno-cones. The expression of putting our sweat and tears into this has taken on a whole new, quite literal meaning. Most importantly, we continue to stay in this all together and act as a team," the staff told us.

After just a day, Acadiana stepped up to help and the agency already had reached 50 percent of their goal. That meant that yesterday the repair folks were out at Faith House.

They still need help to get the project fully funded, and if you want to help you can find information about it here: https://runsignup.com/TicketEvent/KeepUsCoolCampaign/Donate

If you want more information about the mission, visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com. If you need help, you can find more info on that website, or by calling the crisis line at 337-232-8954. Help also is available every day by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can get help in English, Spanish and more languages through an interpretation service, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.