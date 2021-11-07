Exotic reptile and pet show comes to Lafayette

The District event center is hosting reptiles, amphibians, and insects for purchase directly from breeders, at a discounted price.

The reptile expo show features 63 vendors from all over the country. Showcasing reptiles and pets such as lizards, geckos, snakes, crickets, turtles, frogs, as well as small animals and even venomous snakes.

The owner of the "Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet Show," Shawn Gray, says the event is a great way to learn about pets that may make you anxious.

"It's a neat experience for people, especially for kids. Fear is something that we're taught, it's not something that we're born with especially for reptiles. So, there are a lot of misconceptions about reptiles, they're slimy, snakes are going to bite you, things like that can be completely dispelled here,” Gray said.

The reptile and pet show is also a way to learn fun facts about cool exotic reptiles.

Homemade gumbo and red beans and rice will also be served at their concessions.

"We welcome every age size, it doesn't matter. Come and experience what we're all about,” Gray said.

The Herps Reptile and Pet show will be at the District this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Johnston Street.

