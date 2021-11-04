Events to celebrate Native American Month

November is Native American month. In 1990, U.S. President George H. W. Bush declared the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month thereafter commonly referred to as Native American Heritage Month.

The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Heritage Month is also an time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.

Events around Acadiana:

Native American Culture Day

November 20 at 10 AM

Vermilion Living Museum & Folk life Park

Representatives from many of the Native American tribes and tribal communities whose lands are now called "Louisiana" will be throughout the village sharing their living culture through crafts, music, dance, storytelling and other cultural exchange.

Admission is FREE for the event.

300 Fisher Rd. Lafayette, La.

For more information contact: 337-233-4077

Events around Louisiana:

Veterans' Day POW WOW & Native American Art Fest

November 6, 2021

217 Gene Knight Rd. Noble, La

Art Contests- Cook-off- Tribal Hunting Club Challenge

Presented by Choctaw Apache Tribe of Ebarb, Cane River National Heritage Area.

For more information contact: (318) 645-2588 or achoctaw@yahoo.com

Native American Heritage Celebration

Bayou Lacombe Museum 61115 Saint Mary St. Lacombe, La

The Native American Heritage Celebration is happening Saturday, November 6th (11am-4pm) and Sunday, November 7th (12pm-4pm) at the Bayou Lacombe Museum! This celebration of Choctaw history and culture will feature tribal dances, demonstrations, split-cane basketry, powwow dancing, tribal commemoration, discussions forums and much more. Admission is $3 (ages 18-64), $2 (65+), $1 (6-17), and children 5 and under get in free. Click the link now to find out more and plan to come out to this amazing celebration of Choctaw history, culture and learn about the legacy that lives on today.

For more information: 985-664-0256

