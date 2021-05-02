ESA students showcase creative talents during arts festival

Students at Episcopal School of Acadiana had the chance Saturday to showcase their creative talents during an arts festival at the school's Cade campus.

ESA artists and musicians typically attend the Independent Schools Association of the Southwest's Fine Arts Festival each spring, but with the festival canceled for the second year in a row, the school's visual and performing arts departments decided to host a festival of their own.

The ESA Fine Arts Festival began on Friday with a Senior Art Show Reception. Saturday's events included an art display, a jazz brunch, painting, workshops, drama and musical theatre performances, and more. It wrapped up with a concert from 3-5:30 p.m.

Senior Grant Suire said the school's student body has a lot of opportunities to come together and showcase and appreciate each others' talents.

"Everybody is extraordinarily close. We place a lot of emphasis on each other's talents and we love to celebrate them and all the hard work they put in to performances," Suire said.

Suire and his friends wrote and performed a song for the festival, inspired by the uncertainty of 2020 and finding happiness.

He hopes the festival becomes an annual event and that later classes will continue the tradition.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel