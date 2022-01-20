Enrollment open for LPSS Early Childhood Programs

Enrollment is now open for the Lafayette Parish School System's Early Childhood Programs.

Parents of children from birth to five years old are encouraged to sign up for one of the programs available to district students.

Programs are filled as applications are received. LPSS says the first round of applications will close on April 30, 2022.

Assistance with finding the right childcare facility/school is also available through the LPSS Early Childhood Department.

Parents can visit enrolllafayette.com to register their child for an available early childhood program.

Information about the Child Care Assistance program can also be found there.

