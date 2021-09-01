Enrollment center set up for students displaced by Hurricane Ida

LPSS is welcoming families displaced by Hurricane Ida and transition students back to school.

Beginning Tuesday, September 7, 2021, displaced families wishing to enroll in Lafayette Parish Schools should report to the Vermilion Conference Center (VCC) located at 326 Gauthier Road in Lafayette, LA between the hours of 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday - Friday (excluding district holidays) for assistance with registration. Upon arrival at VCC check in with the receptionist and then visit the large conference room.

A staff member from LPSS’s Displaced and Homeless Education Services will assist you with the necessary paperwork and connect with the student’s current school district as needed. This program is designed to help students displaced by hurricanes or flooding qualify for homeless status if they are sharing housing with other persons; including those who are doubled-up with family members; or are living in shelters, motels, hotels, trailer parks, or camping grounds due to lack of adequate accommodations, according to a spokesperson for LPSS.

As a reminder, masks are required for entry to VCC, as with all LPSS facilities. In addition, temperatures will be checked, as LPSS follows all safety protocols to keep students and staff safe.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel