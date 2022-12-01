Empty the Shelter event running through December 10

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and BISSELL Pet Foundation want to find homes for shelter pets this holiday season.

The “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” free adoption event runs now through Saturday, December 10 to make adoptions more affordable and to find permanent homes for the near 100 dogs and cats currently in the shelter.

“It would be wonderful to empty the shelter, but finding permanent homes for as many pets as we can is our goal. The shelter cycle is never ending. For as many dogs and cats that leave our facility, there are more that need our help. This is our first year working with BISSELL Pet Foundation. The foundation will reimburse $50 for every dog adopted and $25 for every cat adopted,” LASCC Supervisor Shelly Delahoussaye said.

“Empty the Shelters” has helped to find homes for nearly 160,000 pets across the country and Canada since launching the event in 2016. "BISSELL Pet Foundation is in constant communication with our shelter partners across the country and they are struggling with unprecedented increases in owner surrenders and longer stays for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "With so many great pets waiting in shelters, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to save a life through adoption and create space to give another homeless pet a chance. If you can’t adopt, please consider fostering.”

Pet adoption is a lifetime commitment, and not just for the holidays. BISSELL Pet Foundation and LASCC urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting as well as adoption requirements.

LASCC is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2 p.m. To see available pets, visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/default [lafayettela.gov].