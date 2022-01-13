Watch
Emergency officials in Scott to conduct train derailment exercise

January 18, at 9:00 am
KATC
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 11:09:51-05

Emergency officials in Scott will conduct train derailment exercises on January 18.

The Scott Fire Department says training will take place for around 2.5 hours beginning at 9:00 am at Don's Specialty Meats in Scott.

The exercise, they say, is to evaluate incident response strategy and to update local emergency response capabilities.

"Train derailments often produce leaks, fires and/or explosions, requiring a multi-agency response, from multi-jurisdictions to work as one, in what is called unified command to safely mitigate. With a rail yard on the edge of Scott’s city limits and a railroad running through the middle of our city, rail incidents have always been a huge concern to Scott emergency officials," they say. "While the record of rail transit safety has been very good, emergency responders must always be prepared for another Low-Probability, High- Consequence Risk Event."

Officials will also test emergency operations coordination between those affected by a chemical spill as a result of a train derailment in the City of Scott.

