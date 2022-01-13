Emergency officials in Scott to conduct train derailment exercise

Emergency officials in Scott will conduct train derailment exercises on January 18.

The Scott Fire Department says training will take place for around 2.5 hours beginning at 9:00 am at Don's Specialty Meats in Scott.

The exercise, they say, is to evaluate incident response strategy and to update local emergency response capabilities.

"Train derailments often produce leaks, fires and/or explosions, requiring a multi-agency response, from multi-jurisdictions to work as one, in what is called unified command to safely mitigate. With a rail yard on the edge of Scott’s city limits and a railroad running through the middle of our city, rail incidents have always been a huge concern to Scott emergency officials," they say. "While the record of rail transit safety has been very good, emergency responders must always be prepared for another Low-Probability, High- Consequence Risk Event."

Officials will also test emergency operations coordination between those affected by a chemical spill as a result of a train derailment in the City of Scott.

