Emergency officials conduct train derailment exercise in Scott

On Tuesday, emergency officials in Scott conducted train derailment exercises at Don's Specialty Meats in Scott.

Training began at 9:00 am and was expected to last for around 2.5 hours.

The exercise, according to the Scott Fire Department, was to evaluate incident response strategy and to update local emergency response capabilities.

"Train derailments often produce leaks, fires and/or explosions, requiring a multi-agency response, from multi-jurisdictions to work as one, in what is called unified command to safely mitigate. With a rail yard on the edge of Scott’s city limits and a railroad running through the middle of our city, rail incidents have always been a huge concern to Scott emergency officials," they said. "While the record of rail transit safety has been very good, emergency responders must always be prepared for another Low-Probability, High- Consequence Risk Event."

Officials also tested emergency operations coordination between those affected by a chemical spill as a result of a train derailment in the City of Scott.

