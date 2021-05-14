Emergency Broadband Benefit Assistance available to eligible LUS Fiber customers

LUS Fiber is offering assistance to eligible customers that would lower the cost of high-speed internet.
The company says they are now registered to connect customers through the Emergency Broadband Program recently announced by the Federal Communications Commission.
The $3.2 billion program will lower the cost of high-speed internet to eligible households across the country.
The program was established by the FCC due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Benefits could include up to $50 per month discounts to eligible residential households.
LUS Fiber customers can visit lusfiber.com for more information and check their eligibility at getemergencybroadband.org.
