Eloi Broussard Bridge closed Wednesday morning for repairs

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — The Eloi Broussard Bridge over the Vermilion River on LA 733 (East Broussard Road), at milepost 1.25, will be from 8:30 to 10:30 am on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, weather permitting.

This closure is to allow crews to perform necessary bridge repairs, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The detour route will consist of the following roadways: LA 92 (Milton Avenue), LA 339 (Verot School Road), LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway) and US 167 (Johnston Street).

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.