Elderly woman escapes house fire unharmed in Lafayette

An 80-year-old woman survived a house fire in Lafayette on Wednesday with her pet cat.

Lafayette Fire Department says at 11:33 AM firefighters were called to a house fire in the 600 block of Arthur Street.

When they arrived on scene 5 minutes later, the owner of the home was safely outside with her pet. She informed firefighters that the fire was in a bedroom.

Firefighters entered the dwelling, they say, and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, they say. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

When the smoke alarm was activated, the elderly woman told firefighters she was in the kitchen. She then walked down the hallway to investigate the sound and discovered the bedroom on fire. She immediately exited her home and call 911.

They say no injuries were reported. Fire officials determined the fire started on the bed.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

