Eight displaced, one injured in Lafayette apartment fire

Eight people are displaced and one person is injured following a Wednesday morning fire at an apartment complex on E. University Avenue.

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire at 1:56 am on Wednesday, February 16, in the 600 block of E University Avenue.

Calls to the department reported smoke coming from one of the downstairs apartments.

Officers with the UL Lafayette Police Department arrived on scene and confirmed to the fire department that the building was on fire.

All occupants were evacuated.

According to LFD, seven fire trucks and 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire reportedly began in a downstairs apartment and spread quickly to an upstairs unit.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Firefighters say four apartment units sustained major fire and water damage.

An occupant of the apartment where the fire started was injured. LFD says he was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance with moderate burns.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the kitchen. A pot of grease left unattended on the stove is being considered as the cause of the fire.

The incident is under investigation.

