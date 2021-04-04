Easter Bunny gets lift through Scott thanks to fire department

The Easter Bunny was back in Scott for a visit Saturday afternoon, and this time he got a special lift through town.

Scott Firefighters drove the bunny into town on a fire truck as he waved to residents from a distance during the city's Easter parade.

Saturday's parade began at 2 p.m. near Super 1 Foods and ended around 6:30 p.m. near Acadiana High School.

Along the route, the fire department broadcast the parade live on Facebook for those who were unable to head out to the parade route.

To watch those videos, visit the department's page here.

