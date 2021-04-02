Easter Baskets to be handed out Saturday at Heymann Park in Lafayette

On Thursday, dozens of Easter baskets arrived ahead of Saturday's giveaway at Heymann Park in Lafayette.

The event, hosted by Helpful Neighbors, will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on April 3.

Baskets will be handed out to children up to 10 years old. Children should be present in vehicles to receive a basket.

Several businesses and community organizations have helped to support the event by making Easter basket donations throughout the month of March.

Helpful Neighbors set a goal to take in 500 baskets before Saturday's giveaway.

For more information about the giveaway, visit the Helpful Neighbors Facebook page or see the flyer below.

