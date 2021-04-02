Watch
Easter Baskets to be handed out Saturday at Heymann Park in Lafayette

Posted at 8:51 AM, Apr 02, 2021
On Thursday, dozens of Easter baskets arrived ahead of Saturday's giveaway at Heymann Park in Lafayette.

The event, hosted by Helpful Neighbors, will take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on April 3.

Baskets will be handed out to children up to 10 years old. Children should be present in vehicles to receive a basket.

Several businesses and community organizations have helped to support the event by making Easter basket donations throughout the month of March.

Helpful Neighbors set a goal to take in 500 baskets before Saturday's giveaway.

For more information about the giveaway, visit the Helpful Neighbors Facebook page or see the flyer below.

