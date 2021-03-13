Menu

Easter basket giveaway set for April 3 at Heymann Park

Helpful Neighbors
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 12:32:47-05

A citywide Easter basket give away will be held April 3, 2021 from 11:000 am to 2:00 pm at Heymann Park in Lafayette.

The event is for children ages 10 and under, and all special needs individuals.

Children need to be present in the vehicle to receive a basket.

The event is sponsored by Helpful Neighbors, a non-profit organization.

Donations can be made via:

Venmo: @Helpful-Neighbors
Cash App: $helpfulneighbors20
Pay Pal: @helpfulneighbors

