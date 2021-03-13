Easter basket giveaway set for April 3 at Heymann Park

A citywide Easter basket give away will be held April 3, 2021 from 11:000 am to 2:00 pm at Heymann Park in Lafayette.
The event is for children ages 10 and under, and all special needs individuals.
Children need to be present in the vehicle to receive a basket.
The event is sponsored by Helpful Neighbors, a non-profit organization.
Donations can be made via:
Venmo: @Helpful-Neighbors
Cash App: $helpfulneighbors20
Pay Pal: @helpfulneighbors
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers