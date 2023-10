SCOTT, La. — The Eastbound ramp to I-10, located in front of Popeye's, is closed due to a truck that lost a container.

According to the Scott Fire Department, the container contains acid. No materials are leaking.

Scott Firefighters and Police are on standby until the container is secured and reloaded.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

More information will be provided as details are made available.