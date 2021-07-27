Early registration ends Sunday for 2021 Miles Perret Cancer Services Triathlon

LAFAYETTE, La. — Early registration ends this Sunday, July 31st, for the 2021 Miles Perret Cancer Services Triathlon.

The "mini" triathlon is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 28th.

Proceeds from the event will support Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) and its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

The 2021 Triathlon begins at 7:00 am at Bourgeois Hall and includes a 200-yard swim, 8-mile bike, and a 2-mile run.

MPCS says the event is for all fitness levels, whether you are new to triathlons or an experienced athlete. Participants can also sign up as an individual or relay team.

You can register before midnight on August 1st to receive early registration pricing. Spots can be reserved for the triathlon by visiting milesperret.org or by calling 337-984-1920.