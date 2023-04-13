Early morning I-10 west vehicle fire

Lafayette police and fire department assessed an early morning vehicle fire on I-10 Westbound just past the I-49 interchange.

The cause of the accident is unclear or there are any injuries. The accident and traffic on I-10 have since cleared.

However, we'll provide more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel