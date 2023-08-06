Early morning fire at mobile home park in Scott

Scott, LA - The Scott Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on Roper Drive.

Firefighters arrived to the scene a little of 2:30am Sunday and found a manufactured home engulfed in flames and threatening neighboring homes.

After confirming no one else was inside the home, firefighters made entry and quickly brought the fire under control.

The home was a total loss, while two neighboring homes received minor heat damage.

The homeowner was found laying in a neighbor's yard and was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured and an investigation into the cause of fire is ongoing.

Firefighters from Duson, Carencro, and Lafayette responded to assist.