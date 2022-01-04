Eagle scout project brings new welcome signs to Milton community

Milton is a rapidly growing but still unincorporated community bordering Lafayette.

And until very recently, if you blinked, you could miss the signs welcoming you into town.

This December, one local eagle scout took on the big task of making a change.

"The project is to get my Eagle Scout, so I'm currently a Life Scout, that's one rank before Eagle," said Caleb Taveres.

Tavares has been scouting for as long as he can remember.

The experience, he says, has helped him facilitate a bond with his father and an appreciation for his community. It has also helped him build leadership skills that will take him far.

Before turning 18 and graduating from the program, Tavares will prove all that he's learned by completing his eagle scout project.

"The whole point of the project is to lead people and guide them and finish a project, and it also does something good for the community at the same time," he said.

He wanted to make an impact, so Caleb's project is something thousands can see every single day.

"Doing the Milton signs, re-doing them, and a lot of people don't even notice them to be honest," he said. "So we got some new ones printed, we're putting them up and I think they'll make an impact in the community."

Caleb received approval from the Milton Civic Organization, sought out funding, helped design the signs, and got a group to put them up.

It was a big project for someone who is just 17.

"Many people don't get to Eagle Scout because it's a lot of work and you have to go through a lot of different ranks and do a lot of different stuff," Caleb said.

Now, Tavares can call himself an eagle scout and know that he has left the place he grew up a little nicer than he found it.

"I think, for the community, it would give them something to be proud of," he said.

The signs also include a little bit of history.

"If you look at the signs there's actually a soybean field and that might confuse a lot of people because it's a lot of sugarcane in the area but back in the day Milton was big in soybean farming and there was a soybean festival, so that's just something a lot of people don't know about the town," he said.

