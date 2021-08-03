Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

E Broussard traffic held up due to semi truck removal

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Amy Choate
E Broussard traffic.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 17:39:07-04

Lafayette Police say they are assisting with traffic after a semi-trailer became stuck on E Broussard Road.

State Police are on scene and a wrecker has been called out to the scene to remove the vehicle.

The roadway is blocked off both ways near Eloi Plantation neighborhood. Police could not say how long the process of removing the vehicle would take.

So far, those in the area say it has been over an hour since the incident happened.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.