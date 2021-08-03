E Broussard traffic held up due to semi truck removal

Lafayette Police say they are assisting with traffic after a semi-trailer became stuck on E Broussard Road.

State Police are on scene and a wrecker has been called out to the scene to remove the vehicle.

The roadway is blocked off both ways near Eloi Plantation neighborhood. Police could not say how long the process of removing the vehicle would take.

So far, those in the area say it has been over an hour since the incident happened.

