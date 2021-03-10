Duson Police recover stolen trailer, identify suspects in theft

Duson Police have identified suspects involved in the theft of a camper.

Police chief Kip Judice said Tuesday night that officers have recovered the camper. Arrests in the case are pending.

The bumper-pull Jay Feather Camper was stolen from 8827 Cameron Street on February 22 at about 4 a.m.

The camper was captured on surveillance cameras being pulled north on Richfield from Anderson.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance and appears to be a green Dodge Pickup truck that was occupied by two white males.

Here are pictures of the truck:

Prior to the theft the suspect vehicle was captured at a local casino; here are pictures of the driver and passenger, captured on surveillance cameras: