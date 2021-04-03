Duson Police escort parade to celebrate resident's 90th birthday

A birthday parade is being held Saturday for a citizen of Duson.

Duson Police are escorting a parade from the Duson Park to the home of Louella Mouton, who is celebrating her 90th birthday.

Mouton sat with her family outside of her home in a special chair as loved ones and members of the community drove by to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Police Chief Kip Judice said Mouton is "one of Duson's proudest and oldest citizens."

The parade began at 3 p.m.

