Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Duson Police escort parade to celebrate resident's 90th birthday

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
IMG_3028.jpg
Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 16:07:26-04

A birthday parade is being held Saturday for a citizen of Duson.

Duson Police are escorting a parade from the Duson Park to the home of Louella Mouton, who is celebrating her 90th birthday.

Mouton sat with her family outside of her home in a special chair as loved ones and members of the community drove by to wish her a Happy Birthday.

Police Chief Kip Judice said Mouton is "one of Duson's proudest and oldest citizens."

The parade began at 3 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.