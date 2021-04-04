Duson Police Chief rushed to hospital, doctors "saved his life"

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice was rushed to the hospital yesterday, where doctors saved his life, according to a social media post by his family.

"On Saturday April 3rd , Our dad, Kip Judice suddenly suffered an acute respiratory attack which completely shut down his airway. He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes ER, Scott where the amazing Dr. Odinet and staff literally saved his life," the post reads. "Special thanks goes to security staff, Lane Leblanc. Once stabilized, Kip was transferred to Lady of Lourdes Main Campus ICU. Once again, the amazing nurses, doctors and staff cared very well for him throughout the night."

The chief is "in great spirits," she wrote.

"Shortly after noon today, the attending physician identified the cause of the episode. A large mass was found on the vocal chords and will be further investigated by an ENT immediately. He will remain in ICU but is in great spirits," the post states.

The post includes this statement from Judice:

"Thanks for all of the prayers, thoughts and well wishes. I know God has me in his hands. I miss my grandkids, family, and friends on this Easter Sunday. Please continue praying and enjoy your Easter.”

