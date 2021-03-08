Menu

Duson Police asking for help in camper theft

Duson PD
Suspect Camper Theft.jpg
Stolen Camper 8827 Cameron Street.jpg
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 15:05:07-05

Duson Police are asking for help as they investigate the theft of a camper.

The bumper-pull Jay Feather Camper was stolen from 8827 Cameron Street on February 22 at about 4 a.m.

The camper was captured on surveillance cameras being pulled north on Richfield from Anderson.

At the time of the theft the camper had Louisiana license plate J656854.

Here's a photo of the camper. When it was stolen, the bike rake was empty.

The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance and appears to be a green Dodge Pickup Truck with three tool boxes in the bed of the truck; one on either side wall and one across the back. The vehicle has no license plate and was occupied by 2 white males.

Here are pictures of the truck:

Prior to the theft the suspect vehicle is captured at a local casino; here are pictures of the driver and passenger, captured on surveillance camears:

Anyone having information concerning this vehicle or the people inside is asked to contact Duson PD at 337 873-6736 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232-8477.

