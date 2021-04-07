Duson man, Lafayette officer both charged in New Year's Eve incident

A Duson man and a Lafayette Police Officer are both facing charges in connection with a New Year's Even incident, KATC Investigates has learned.

Edmond R. Thornton, 25, of Duson, was formally charged by the District Attorney in February, records show. The charges against him are armed robbery, attempted escape from custody, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest, records show. He was arraigned in February. Records show he remains in the Lafayette Parish jail, with bond set at $50,000 on an armed robbery charge and several holds from St. Mary Parish.

Alex Ritter, 29, is a Lafayette Police officer and was formally charged by the District Attorney on Monday, records show. The charge against him is one count of malfeasance in office and one count of simple battery, records show. His arraignment is set for later this month. As of this morning, Ritter was listed as on Administrative Leave with Pay.

The Bill of Information charging Thornton names Ritter as the victim in the battery of an officer, resisting arrest and attempted escape charges.

The Bill of Information charging Ritter names Thornton as the victim in the simple battery charge.

This is a developing story, and we'll update it as soon as we have more information.