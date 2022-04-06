Duson man arrested following I-10 pursuit in stolen car

A Duson man was arrested Saturday following a pursuit on I-10 in a stolen vehicle.
Scott Police say on April 2 officers observed a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly stolen from a neighborhood in Scott.
The vehicle was traveling north on Apollo Road and, as officers pursued, took the roundabout onto I-10 east at a high rate of speed.
Officers reportedly chased the vehicle into the northern portion of Lafayette Parish before the driver surrendered on Carmel Drive near Longbridge Road.
The department says 27-year-old Brandon Menard was arrested without incident. Menard was allegedly found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife which was in a gun holster taped to his chest.
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Illegal carrying of a weapon
- Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Hit and Run
- Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Driving under suspension
- Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Following too Closely with an accident
- Hold for St Landry Parish
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers