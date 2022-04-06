Watch
Duson man arrested following I-10 pursuit in stolen car

Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 09:46:57-04

A Duson man was arrested Saturday following a pursuit on I-10 in a stolen vehicle.

Scott Police say on April 2 officers observed a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly stolen from a neighborhood in Scott.

The vehicle was traveling north on Apollo Road and, as officers pursued, took the roundabout onto I-10 east at a high rate of speed.

Officers reportedly chased the vehicle into the northern portion of Lafayette Parish before the driver surrendered on Carmel Drive near Longbridge Road.

The department says 27-year-old Brandon Menard was arrested without incident. Menard was allegedly found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife which was in a gun holster taped to his chest.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Illegal carrying of a weapon
  • Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Hit and Run
  • Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Driving under suspension
  • Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Following too Closely with an accident
  • Hold for St Landry Parish

