Duson man arrested following I-10 pursuit in stolen car

A Duson man was arrested Saturday following a pursuit on I-10 in a stolen vehicle.

Scott Police say on April 2 officers observed a dark colored pickup truck that was reportedly stolen from a neighborhood in Scott.

The vehicle was traveling north on Apollo Road and, as officers pursued, took the roundabout onto I-10 east at a high rate of speed.

Officers reportedly chased the vehicle into the northern portion of Lafayette Parish before the driver surrendered on Carmel Drive near Longbridge Road.

The department says 27-year-old Brandon Menard was arrested without incident. Menard was allegedly found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife which was in a gun holster taped to his chest.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Aggravated flight from an officer

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Hit and Run

Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Driving under suspension

Warrant from Lafayette City Court for Following too Closely with an accident

Hold for St Landry Parish

