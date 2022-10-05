Duson high-speed chase ends in Lafayette

Police are investigating a high-speed chase that started in Duson and ended in Lafayette.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, officers began pursuing a stolen vehicle from Crowley in Duson Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of University and Willow.

A large amount of narcotics were located in the vehicle, Judice stated. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics agents are assisting in the case.

One person was brought into custody.

