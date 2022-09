LAFAYETTE, LA- The Widening project on Dulles Drive is now complete and the roadway is open for service.

The two-lane road with roadside open ditches was widened to a three-lane, concrete roadway.

The construction included subsurface drainage, sidewalks, and streetlights from Dulles where it intersects Westgate Rd. on LA 93 to Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

This project also replaced the bridge, added a roundabout, and additional turning lanes.